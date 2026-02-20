As the Detroit Tigers prepare for the 2026 season, they're hopeful infielder Trey Sweeney can serve as a crucial contributor. However, Sweeney's spring training preparations has come to a sudden halt.

The Tigers are pausing Sweeney's practice regimen due to a shoulder injury, via Evan Woodberry of MLive. General manager AJ Hinch confirmed that the infielder will be able to perform in some aspects of spring training. But he will be shut down from at least throwing for the foreseeable future, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press.

“It came up during drills on the backfields, so we had him seen by a doctor,” Hinch said. “We're going to pause his throwing. He's still going to do some other defensive things while the soreness calms down.”

Article Continues Below

Sweeney appeared in 118 games for the Tigers in 2025, hitting .196 with six home runs 32 RBIs and three stolen bases. His two years total with Detroit has produced a .202 batting average with 10 home runs, 49 RBIs and five stolen bases.

While his numbers don't jump off the page, the Tigers are relying on him as a key backup infield. While Zach McKinstry is set to start, Sweeney would be set to see time whenever he needs a day up or if any injuries occurred.

But now, the inverse has happened. Sweeney must take a step back from full on training for the regular season. The Tigers are sure to be paying close attention to the shortstop and his shoulder injury throughout spring training. When he is able to return, Detroit will hope Sweeney finds a bit more consistency at the plate as backup shortstop.