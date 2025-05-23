The Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians got together for the first time this season on Thursday night, and it was an ugly one for the Tigers. Detroit is off to a fantastic start as it currently has the best record in baseball, but the Guardians were the better team in Game 1 of this four-game series. Cleveland ended up winning the game 7-0, and to make matters worse for the Tigers, infielder Gleyber Torres left the game with an injury.

Gleyber Torres came to Detroit during the offseason, and he has been a helpful addition to the team. Early in Thursday's game, he hit a hard line drive to center field, and he came up limping on his way to first base. The ball was caught in the outfield, and Torres didn't end up going back in the game.

“When he came back, he said he felt a little something in his lower [right] leg,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “We talked through sort of the pros and cons of going out there on defense. He thought he might be able to go back out on defense, and he was just uncomfortable enough that I just pulled him out of the game.”

Torres wasn't able to move around like normal after the injury. He is going to go through some tests, so the Tigers shoud know more about his situation soon.

“We'll get him evaluated,” Hinch said after the game. “He wasn't moving great tonight. I need to talk to the doctors and figure out the extent of what it is.”

Gleyber Torres has been great for the Tigers this season, both offensively and defensively. Detroit is already dealing with injuries to some of their top players, so another one is the last thing that this team needs.

The Tigers will look to bounce back from Thursday's loss on Friday night back at home against Cleveland. The two teams will get under way at 7:10 ET from Comerica Park in Detroit.