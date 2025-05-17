It’s probably a safe bet the Boston Red Sox don’t want to see the Detroit Tigers again any time soon. The red-hot Tigers swept the Red Sox in a three-game series in Detroit as the team started off by handing Boston a 14-2 beatdown Monday. Javier Baez hit a walk-off three-run home run in extra innings on Tuesday. Then Justyn-Henry Malloy played the hero for the Tigers with another walk-off hit on Wednesday night when he singled in the winning run, completing the sweep.

On Friday, the Tigers traveled to Toronto to take on the Blue Jays in Game 1 of a three-game series. Detroit got 5.2 innings of two-run ball out of starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and ended up winning its third straight one-run game, edging out Toronto 5-4. With the victory, the Tigers became the first team in baseball to win 30 games this season, per USA Today’s Bob Nightengale on X.

The Tigers have been baseball's hottest team early in 2025

The Tigers improved to an MLB-best 30-15 record on the season. Of course, the Los Angeles Dodgers could tie the Tigers with a win over the LA Angels. But for the moment, Detroit is baseball’s best team.

The Tigers currently hold a 4.5-game lead over the second-place Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. Detroit also boasts the second-largest lead over the last-place team in their division, with a 16-game edge over the Chicago White Sox. The Dodgers boast the biggest lead over their division’s last-place squad as LA has a 21.5-game lead over the 7-36 Colorado Rockies.

The Tigers reached the playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, advancing past the Houston Astros in the Wild Card before eventually losing to the Guardians 3-2 in the Divisional round. However, Detroit appears to be even better this season.

Baez is experiencing a career resurgence in 2025. In addition to his walk-off homer against the Red Sox earlier in the week, Baez put the Tigers on top for good against the Blue Jays Friday with a go-ahead home run in the eighth inning.

Baez has been one of the league’s hottest hitters of late and he’s played a major role in the Tigers becoming MLB’s first 30-win team. He’s slashing an impressive .307/.343/.512, all of which are massive improvements over last season. He also is up to six home runs, 28 RBI and 21 runs scored in 36 games for the Tigers so far this year.

Baez's resurgence has helped bring the Tigers' offense back to life. Detroit has now scored 35 total runs in its last four games.