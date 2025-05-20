The Detroit Tigers received crucial injury updates on two key players on Tuesday. Catcher Jake Rogers and Parker Meadows have both been out for a while, but returns for both of them are on the horizon. Rogers hasn't played since early April because of an oblique injury, but he will be back on Tuesday as he will be activated against the Cardinals. Meadows hasn't played yet this season because of a nerve issue in his arm, but he is beginning his rehab assignment with the Toledo Mud Hens.

“Jake Rogers will be catching tonight vs Cardinals and Parker Meadows starting his rehab assignment at Toledo tonight, per A.J.Hinch on MLB radio,” Pat Caputo said in a post.

Jake Rogers was only able to play in six games this season before going down with an injury. His last game was on April 7th against the New York Yankees. Rogers is 3-18 on the year with zero home runs and zero RBIs. He didn't have any time to get in a groove before his injury, and it will be interesting to see how he adjusts after missing about a month and a half.

Parker Meadows has not played yet this season after his injury occurred during spring training. Meadows was a force defensively in the outfield last season, and he started to come into his own at the plate toward the end of the year as well.

The Tigers have a good situation going at catcher as they can rotate between Rogers and Dillon Dingler, who has been great during Roger' absence. It will be interesting to see what Detroit does when Meadows returns, though.

Last season, Meadows was the star center fielder for the Tigers, but Javier Baez has been excelling in that position so far this season. Baez' resurrgence has been one of the best stories in baseball this year, so it will be interesting to see how the Tigers approach that.

Regardless of what the Tigers do, having too much talent at a position is always a good problem to have. Jake Rogers and Parker Meadows have both been missed, and Detroit will have both of them on the field together soon.