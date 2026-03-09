The Detroit Tigers have high expectations for top prospect Max Clark. However, fans will need to be patient before watching him play at the major league level.

The Tigers have re-assigned Clark to minor league camp, via Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press. Infielder Hao-Yu Lee and catcher/first baseman Eduardo Valencia have been optioned to Triple-A while fellow catcher/first baseman Thayron Liranzo has been optioned to Double-A. As for top prospect Kevin McGonigle, he remains at the major league camp.

Clark is entering the 2026 season ranked as the No. 10 prospect in all of baseball, via MLB Pipeline. Only McGonigle tops him in Detroit's rankings. Despite not being on the Opening Day roster, the Tigers are still going to be paying close attention to the outfielder throughout the season. A strong performance though will at least get him closer to his major league.

The Tigers likely want to see how Clark fares against Triple-A pitching. Furthermore, he has just 43 games of experience at the minor league level. For all his hype, a little extra seasoning won't hurt for the outfielder.

Still, Clark's results in the minors have been impressive. Over those 43 Double-A games, he hit .251 with seven home runs, 20 RBIs and seven stolen bases. Through his 241 minor league games total, Clark has hit .270 with 25 home runs, 161 RBIs and 53 stolen bases.

The Tigers are dreaming of a future with Clark leading their outfield, and likely McGonigle doing the same for the future. Detroit will need to wait a little longer, but Clark's potential remains tantalizing.