The World Baseball Classic brings out every baseball fan's inner patriotism. After rooting for an MLB team or player for most of the year, fans get to cheer for their home country. As such, emotions are much more heightened during this intense period. That is very much apparent when you look at how Team USA's fans reacted to Tarik Skubal's decision this WBC.

Skubal was selected to be a part of Team USA's starting rotation for the World Baseball Classic. A multi-time Cy Young winner, the Detroit Tigers ace was a massive addition to Team USA's revenge bid after losing in 2023. However, fans were disappointed when it came out that Skubal was planning to pitch only one game for the country in the WBC in preparation for the 2026 MLB season.

Even though he didn't plan on pitching after his lone start, Skubal still expressed his support for Team USA. The Tigers ace said that he drove through the rain to get to Miami to support his team from the dugout in the World Baseball Classic finals. Skubal himself that he “just can't miss an opportunity to share a dugout with these guys.”

Tarik Skubal drove through a rainstorm yesterday to get to Miami. "I just can't miss an opportunity to share a dugout with these guys." pic.twitter.com/MHFGLswQbV — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) March 16, 2026

While it's a great message on paper, Skubal was the wrong messenger for the job. Fans immediately started clowning the Tigers pitcher for his decision to skip out on the World Baseball Classic playoffs.

You should pitch then! If not why are you there? Let someone else have an opportunity! If you’re not playing. Go back to Detroit! Paper tiger — joe moles (@jmoles14) March 16, 2026

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Other fans called out the fact that Skubal pitched in two spring training games in between his last start in the WBC and the WBC finals. @DMVBaseballFans said sarcastically, “I bet they’re really happy he got to go back and pitch in ST game instead!”

Why show up if you aren't going to participate? Sit in the stands cause that's what you are, a fan! — DT (@dtproduceman) March 16, 2026

Other people defended Skubal's decision, saying that the Tigers star was simply looking out for himself.

“Wish he was starting tomorrow. Shame,” one fan said. “I assume it's for good reasons, but still disappointed. I guess he has to optimize his performance in a contract year that could mean the difference in tens of millions of dollars… As a fan, it sucks. But I get it.”

Team USA advanced to the World Baseball Classic finals after beating the Dominican Republic. They will face the winner of the Puerto Rico-Venezuela game.