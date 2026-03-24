With NFL free agency winding down, teams’ rosters have changed dramatically in the last few weeks. That means needs in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft have shifted as well. What a team did (or did not do) in free agency can be quite telling about its plans in April. So, with that in mind, let’s take a look at this updated post-NFL free agency ClutchPoints 2026 NFL Mock Draft.

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1. Las Vegas Raiders — QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Previous: QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

There is no drama at pick No. 1 in the 2026 NFL Draft, as the Raiders are definitely taking Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza. While he may not have gone at the top of several recent drafts, he’s absolutely the right pick here, and Raiders fans should be optimistic that he can help turn things around, just like he did for the Hoosiers.

2. New York Jets — LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Previous: EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

This is a pass rusher here, and it is between Arvell Reese and David Bailey. While Bailey may have a higher floor, Arvell Reese brings a higher ceiling with his incredible athleticism, size, and versatility. The Jets can afford to wait for Reese to become the next Micah Parsons, and if they pass on that for short-term gain, it’s franchise-building malpractice. That said, this is the Jets…

3. Arizona Cardinals — OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Previous: LB/EDGE Arvell Reese, Ohio State

The Cardinals are another team—like the Jets— that starts their rebuild for real in 2027. While a ready-for-the-pros pass rusher may help this season, building a top-notch offensive line for [QB TBD] next season makes more sense. Right now, the team needs a right tackle, and Francis Mauigoa will be a starting RT or a Pro Bowl-level guard at worst.

4. Tennessee Titans — RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Previous: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Unlike the two teams that pick before them, the Titans have their franchise QB in place, so it’s time to really start building around him. Jeremiyah Love could be the next 1,000 rushing yards/1,000 receiving yards running back in the NFL, and that will take a lot of pressure off of Cam Ward. Plus, Love will sell more tickets in the Titans’ new stadium, which may be the franchise’s true priority right now.

5. New York Giants — LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Previous: OT Francis Mauigoa, Miami

John Harbaugh knows the value of a dynamic player on defense better than almost every coach in the league. While he never found ultimate success with a franchise QB, he did with players like Ray Lewis, Ed Reed, and Terrell Suggs. Not saying that Sonny Styles is any of those players, but as a converted safety playing linebacker with unreal athletic traits, he may be this generation’s Lewis and Reed wrapped into one.

6. Cleveland Browns — OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Previous: OT Monroe Freeling, Georgia

Whether the Browns move forward with Shedeur Sanders after this season or draft a new QB in 2027, they need to find cornerstone offensive linemen to steady their offense moving forward. With few surefire true left tackles in this draft, it’s worth taking a chance on the raw but incredibly impressive Monroe Freeling. He may not have the experience that proves he is a true bookend NFL LT, but he sure does look like one.

7. Washington Commanders — WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Previous: LB Sonny Styles, Ohio State

After filling a lot of their major defensive holes in NFL free agency, the Commanders can now turn their attention to helping out Jayden Daniels. While they would love it if Love were still here at seven, they’ll settle for the next best thing, which is the top WR in this class. In Carnell Tate, they get another Ohio State wideout to pair with Terry McLaurin and, hopefully, help take some of the pressure off of Daniels after his injury-plagued sophomore season.

8. New Orleans Saints — EDGE David Bailey, Texas Tech

Previous: WR Carnell Tate, Ohio State

With Tate gone and Jordyn Tyson too risky at eight with his injury history, the Saints go best player available with David Bailey. Carl Granderson is an average pass rusher, and Chase Young is always a year-to-year player. Bringing in Bailey will immediately boost the Saints' defense, supporting Tyler Shough and the offense better than any player currently available in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft right now.

9. Kansas City Chiefs — CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

Previous: RB Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

With Trent McDuffie out, the Chiefs need to boost their secondary, and Mansoor Delane looks like he could be a shutdown NFL corner. There were some questions about his speed, but running a 4.38 at the LSU pro day has put those questions to bed and made him a legitimate top-10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

10. Cincinnati Bengals — S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Previous: S Caleb Downs, Ohio State

The Bengals need playmakers on defense, and despite the positional value of safeties, Caleb Downs is the best defensive playmaker in this year’s draft class. He is a force multiplier who will make everyone’s job easier in Cincinnati. With youngsters like Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart and 2026 NFL free agency additions like Boye Mafe, Jonthan Allen, and Bryan Cook, this defense could turn around quickly when you add a talent like Downs.

11. Miami Dolphins — OT Spencer Fano, Utah

Previous: CB Mansoor Delane, LSU

The Dolphins are in the early phases of one of the biggest overhauls in NFL history, with $182 million in dead cap charges this season. That means a flash wide receiver, or cornerback, isn’t going to cut it at 11. They have to build through the trenches, and Spencer Fano will be a decade-plus-long starting offensive lineman in the league, whether that is at tackle, guard, or even center. Plus, with pick No. 30 as well, the Dolphins can eat their vegetables now and get a little dessert at the end of the round.

12. Dallas Cowboys — EDGE Rueben Bain Jr., Miami

Previous: DT Caleb Banks, Florida

The Cowboys sent the largest contingent of any team to the Miami Hurricanes’ pro day, and that wasn’t just to watch Keonte Scott run. Jerry Jones has an inkling that Rueben Bain Jr. might fall to him, and the owner will be happy to snatch him up. Jones loves dogs in the trenches, and that’s what Bain is. Short arms or not, he is a disruptor upfront, and Jones is fine taking talent and letting his coaches figure out the best way to use them. He did it with Parsons in 2021, and he’ll do it again here.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Falcons) — TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

Previous: CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

The Rams are in full win-now mode with the upcoming Super Bowl in LA and Matthew Stafford in the final days of his illustrious career. While it wouldn’t be shocking for them to trade this pick to the Eagles for A.J. Brown, if they do make a selection, look out for Kenyon Sadiq. The Oregon tight end is more of a jacked-up wideout, and with Sean McVay calling the plays, Sadiq could be a difference-maker right away at the next level.

14. Baltimore Ravens — G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Previous: WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

The Ravens will almost always take the best player available, regardless of positional value, and it usually works out (see: safety Kyle Hamilton, center Tyler Linderbaum). At 14 in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, Penn State guard Vega Ioane is the best player left, and bonus points that he fits a need Baltimore has to better protect Lamar Jackson.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers — EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor, Miami

Previous: EDGE Ahkeem Mesidor, Miami

The Buccaneers have long needed a stud pass rusher, and Ahkeem Mesidor can be that in 2026. Yes, he’ll be 30 when his next contract rolls around, but for the next five years, he can terrorize quarterbacks in the NFC South, and that is what Todd Bowles and Jason Licht are concerned about right now.

16. New York Jets (from Colts) — WR Makai Lemon, USC

Previous: WR Makai Lemon, USC

The Jets need so much help on both sides of the ball that, after going defense first, they can grab an offensive player at pick 16. Makai Lemon may be the best all-around WR in this draft, and paired with Garrett Wilson and Adonai Mitchell, will help give Gang Green one of the best young wideout corps in the league. Plus, we can pencil in the “JETS DRAFT A LEMON” back page right now and give the New York Post headline writers the day off.

17. Detroit Lions — OT Blake Miller, Clemson

Previous: OT Spencer Fano, Utah

With Taylor Decker gone, the Lions have a huge hole at tackle, and Blake Miller is the guy to fill it. He is a 6-foot-7, 317-pound natural right tackle who can start Week 1. Plus, he had long hair and a beard in college, he never misses a game, and even played in Clemson’s bowl game when most other NFL draft prospects sat out after a disappointing season. If that’s not a Dan Campbell guy, then I don’t know who is.

18. Minnesota Vikings — S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

Previous: S Dillon Thieneman, Oregon

While defensive tackle might be a bigger need on paper, Oregon safety Dillon Thieneman makes too much sense here. Brian Flores’ defense relies on disguise and versatility in the secondary. Thieneman is uber-athletic and can do a little bit of everything on the field. He will allow this defense to maintain and even continue to grow despite the likely loss of Harrison Smith.

19. Carolina Panthers — WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Previous: EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

The Panthers addressed most of their offensive and defensive line concerns in NFL free agency, so they can take another weapon for Bryce Young here. Jordyn Tyson does have legitimate injury concerns after missing the majority of his college career with one ailment or another. However, in terms of size, skill, and talent, he is the best WR in this draft. This is a gamble, but if it pays off, Tyson and Tetairoa McMillan will give Young one of the most imposing and dynamic pass-catching duos in the league.

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20. Dallas Cowboys (from Packers) — CB Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Previous: LB CJ Allen, Georgia

Jerry Jones loves a good value pick and isn’t afraid to draft talent with injury histories. After stealing Bain at 12, Jones can grab arguably the best corner in the draft, Jermod McCoy. The DB is coming off an ACL tear, but if McCoy works his way back from the injury this season, he could quickly solve the issues at the back end of the Cowboys’ defense.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers — OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Previous: WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Trading for Michael Pittman Jr. solved some of the Steelers’ wide receiver problems, so they can turn their attention to the O-line. Left tackle Broderick Jones has never been the perfect fit at that position, and now, with a neck injury, his 2026 season and beyond are very much in doubt. Pittsburgh also needs guard help, so taking the massive 6-foot-7, 352-pound Kadyn Proctor and finding a home for him at tackle or guard will upgrade that unit for sure.

22. Los Angeles Chargers — DT Kayden McDonald, Ohio State

Previous: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

Jim Harbaugh’s defenses always start with stopping the run, and everything flows from there. With Jesse Minter now gone, the Chargers have to add talent to that side of the ball to make up for any scheme or playcalling regression that may happen. Kayden McDonald is the best run-stuffer in this draft. The 6-foot-2, 326-pound DT can anchor a defense on early downs, and with his tackles for a loss numbers in college (9.0 last season), he may develop into a backfield disruptor in the passing game as well.

23. Philadelphia Eagles — EDGE Keldric Faulk, Auburn

Previous: TE Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon

There’s a good chance that Howie Roseman wheels and deals his way around the draft board to get a player who better fills a need right now. However, if not, Keldric Faulk seems like a typical Eagles pick. He is a physically imposing SEC player who has sky-high potential with the right coaching. Would anyone be surprised if, in three years, we’re talking about a dominant 23-year-old pass rusher and Roseman getting a steal once again?

24. Cleveland Browns (from Jaguars) — WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Previous: WR KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

After getting their left tackle of the future earlier in this 2026 NFL Mock Draft, the Browns turn their attention to getting more weapons on offense. The team did next to nothing at the receiver position in NFL free agency, only signing Tylan Wallace. So, Indiana’s Omar Cooper Jr. makes a lot of sense here. The former Hoosier is rising up draft boards because of his strength, toughness, and untapped potential playing outside and getting run-after-catch opportunities. At this point, he seems like a little more of a sure thing than KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston.

25. Chicago Bears — S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Previous: DT Peter Woods, Clemson

Defensive line is a need for the Bears, but after losing Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard, so is safety. They did sign Coby Bryant and Cam Lewis in NFL free agency, but they still need a downhill thumper to pair with those to backend/big nickel safeties. Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is just that, and his presence can help bolster the Bears' run defense just as much as any DT on the NFL mock draft board at this point.

26. Buffalo Bills — EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Previous: EDGE Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

The Bills need pass rush help, and Brandon Beane has long-favored drafting big, physically imposing DEs like Gregory Rousseau and A.J. Epenesa. With the switch to Jim Leonhard’s attacking 3-4, Buffalo needs a speed rusher, and despite his short arms, Cashius Howell is one of the best in this NFL draft class. Howell may not be the most impressively built pass rusher in this group, but his 11.0 sacks and 14.0 TFLs last season are hard to ignore.

27. San Francisco 49ers — OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Previous: WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

The 49ers added Mike Evans in NFL free agency, so they can look away from WR and toward OL here. Max Iheanachor didn’t start playing football until college, so he is still incredibly raw. For Kyle Shanahan and the Niners, though, this is OK. He can play right tackle or even guard this year, and even if he’s just a swing tackle in 2026, that is still valuable. In 2027 and beyond, though, he can be the replacement for Trent Williams.

28. Houston Texans — LB C.J. Allen, Georgia

Previous: OT Kadyn Proctor, Alabama

Of all the NFL teams, no franchise did a better job filling holes in free agency than the Texans. They completely revamped the offensive line and added talent and depth on the defensive line and at safety. Now, they can take the best player available, regardless of position. In this 2026 NF Mock Draft, that is Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen. DeMeco Ryans was an MLB and will see the value of adding to a strength with the best traditional off-ball LB in this draft.

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from Rams) — EDGE Zion Young, Missouri

Previous: QB Ty Simpson, Alabama (to Rams)

The Chiefs have tried and failed to find a dominant edge rusher in the NFL draft for years now. After adding a top CB earlier in Round 1, they can take another swing at EDGE here at 29. Zion Young has been one of the big risers in this draft season as teams are falling in love with his size, toughness, and energy. Yes, there are some character concerns, but the Chiefs seemingly care less about that than any franchise in the league (see: Tyreek Hill, Rashee Rice, Kareem Hunt, etc.)

30. Miami Dolphins (from Broncos) — WR Denzel Boston, Washington

Previous: LB Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech (to Broncos)

While the Dolphins’ rebuild is just beginning, they do want to give themselves at least a little chance to win this year, evidenced by signing Malik Willis. And they have zero shot at that if Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and Malik Washington or their top WRs. Denzel Boston needs to prove he can get open at the next level, but if he does, the 6-foot-4, 212-pound pass catcher looks like an WR1 in the league.

31. New England Patriots — EDGE T.J. Parker, Clemson

Previous: OT Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

Teams like the Texans and Broncos showed that the best way to slow down or even stop Josh Allen is with an elite pass rush. To keep their spot at the top of the AFC East, that’s exactly what the Patriots have to build. Mike Vrabel loves big, physical specimens in the trenches, and even though he had a down year in 2025, Clemson DE T.J. Parker fits the part. He will bring a power pass rush to New England that will help improve on their anemic 35 sacks last season.

32. Seattle Seahawks — CB Avieon Terrell, Clemson

Previous: OG Emmanuel Pregnon, Oregon

With the fewest picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, there’s a good chance the Seahawks trade out of this spot. However, if they do pick, adding a cornerback to replace DBs Tariq Woolen and Coby Bryant makes a ton of sense. In Avieon Terrel, Seattle gets a tough, versatile CB with NFL bloodlines who has a nice, high ceiling and a pretty high floor as well.