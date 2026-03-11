Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson recently suffered an injury scare after getting hit by a pitch during a spring training simulated game. According to Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, Torkelson has been diagnosed with a right forearm contusion. Tigers manager AJ Hinch commented on the injury, via Petzold.

“It was scary. It's going to happen, whether it's a game or a practice game,” Hinch said. “From what I know, from afar, we've avoided anything major.”

It seems as if Torkelson will be alright. It will obviously be a situation worth monitoring, though.

Torkelson, 26, is a former No. 1 overall pick. While he has yet to emerge as a true All-Star at the MLB level, Torkelson has played well at times.

Across 155 games played during the 2025 season, the Tigers infielder recorded a .240/.333/.456 slash line to go along with a .789 OPS. He added 31 home runs, 27 doubles, 78 RBI and 82 runs scored.

Torkelson offers some of the better right-handed power in the sport. He will be one of the most important players in Detroit's lineup once again in 2026. The Tigers are going to pitch the baseball at a high level with guys such as Tarik Skubal and Framber Valdez leading the way, but the offense will need to step up.

At 26 years old, it would not be surprising to see Spencer Torkelson end up having a legitimate breakout season. He has the potential without question. After all, he was a No. 1 overall pick for a reason.

For now, the primary focus is on his injury concern.