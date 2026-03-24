Opening Day is right around the corner, and the Detroit Tigers are beginning to finalize their roster to begin the regular season. On Tuesday, it was announced that one of the organization's top prospects will begin the season in the majors this year.

Reports indicate that Kevin McGonigle, who is just 21 years old, will be on the roster on Opening Day, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It is not yet known if McGonigle will start immediately at shortstop for Detroit. Regardless, he should be a nice addition to the lineup.

“Kevin McGonigle makes Tigers. Rookie SS had terrific spring. Should booster offense of division favorite.”

Article Continues Below

McGonigle was the 37th overall pick by the Tigers in the 2023 MLB Draft. Since then, he's done nothing but show improvement throughout his three years in the minor leagues. The No. 2 overall prospect on the MLB's Top 100 Prospect List owns an impressive .313 batting average and .419 OBP, along with 233 hits, 30 home runs, 149 RBIs, and 40 stolen bases before getting promoted to the majors.

The top prospect in the Tigers' organization may make an appearance in the club's final spring training game on Tuesday. Manager AJ Hinch still has until Thursday, March 26, to announce the starting lineup for Opening Day. We may not know if Kevin McGonigle will start in the first game of the regular season until then.

Detroit's playoff run ended short last season after being bounced out by the Seattle Mariners in the ALDS. The Tigers will hope for more success in 2026, especially with McGonigle finally making it to the big leagues.