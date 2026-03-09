Tarik Skubal is playing it safe and rejoining the Detroit Tigers for the remainder of spring training. Despite reports that he could pitch again for the United States in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, the two-time reigning American League Cy Young Award winner is leaving after Monday's face-off with Mexico, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Skubal's first WBC experience will end with just one start. While this was the initial plan, the door was left slightly open for a future outing when he stayed for a Team USA workout on Sunday rather than travel back to Lakeland, Florida. Many fans are questioning the 29-year-old's decision to join the squad if he was only going to take the mound in a pool matchup. Skubal clearly wanted to be a part of the competition in some capacity, however.

The Tigers ace allowed one run on two hits and recorded five strikeouts in three innings during Saturday's 9-1 victory versus Great Britain. His only real hiccup was a lead-off home run to Boston Red Sox utility man Nate Eaton. Skubal would be most valuable in the later rounds, but both he and Detroit have vested interest in him beginning the 2026 MLB campaign healthy and sharp.

The 6-foot-3 left-hander could become the highest-paid pitcher ever when he hits free agency next offseason, so a cautious approach in the WBC was probably to be expected. The Tigers will also want to keep Tarik Skubal fresh, for this is likely their final chance to reach the World Series with him leading the rotation.

One does not simply replace arguably the best hurler in the game today, but Team USA should still be deep enough to survive his absence. Even if Skubal remained with the squad through the end of the World Baseball Classic, rookie righty Nolan McLean has been announced as the probable starter for a possible championship showdown.

Skubal returns to the Tigers with some fun stories to tell and a lesson to learn following the Eaton homer. He will now prepare for an Opening Day battle versus the San Diego Padres.