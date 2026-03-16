Detroit Tigers fans moved through the offseason in a state of acute stress, as Tarik Skubal speculation dominated winter conversations. But the Framber Valdez signing displaced the future concerns with present excitement. The 2022 World Series champion should form a powerful one-two punch alongside Skubal at the top of the starting pitching rotation. That is the plan, anyway.

AJ Hinch revealed that Valdez will occupy the No. 2 slot behind the two-time reigning American League Cy Young, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Although this was always the likeliest outcome, the veteran manager did admit that he considered splitting up the left-handers.

The returning Justin Verlander, Jack Flaherty and Casey Mize will presumably round out the rotation. All three hurlers inspire varying levels of optimism in 2026, but Valdez is a workhorse and one of the most consistent pitchers in the AL. He earned his spot behind Skubal.

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Even in a down year, the two-time All-Star was overall impactful for the Houston Astros during the 2025 season. He posted a 3.66 ERA with 187 strikeouts, two complete games and a .667 OPS against in 192 innings of work. Valdez's ghastly performance across August and September definitely contributed to the team's brutal finish, but the biggest question surrounding him could actually be his attitude.

The 32-year-old raised eyebrows around the baseball-watching world when he crossed up catcher Cesar Salazar last September, with many expressing concern about his clubhouse presence. The Tigers did not let that incident dictate their free agency activity, however. They are banking on the body of work he has amassed over the last eight seasons.

Framber Valdez will officially debut with his new club in a March 27 road matchup versus the San Diego Padres. If all goes according to plan, Detroit will have two legitimate aces in its starting staff during what will be a pivotal MLB campaign.