Tarik Skubal's time pitching with Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic has come to a close. However, he still remains an active supporter of the team.

While he isn't on the roster, Skubal will be in uniform rooting on his teammates during Team USA's semifinal matchup against Team Dominican Republic, via Chris McCosky of the Detroit News. He will do the same if Team USA advances to the finals.

Skubal pitched just one game in the WBC, against Great Britain in Pool Play. Ahead of a big payday in free agency, he doesn't want to risk injury any further. His focus has turned to being the best pitcher he can be for the Detroit Tigers; and eventually the team that signs him in free agency.

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That decision, and his continued involvement with Team USA has certainly raised some eyebrows. Seeing Skubal in uniform but not pitching is sure to get some upset. But the Tigers star and Team USA are sticking to the plan. Skubal will be there simply to root on his teammates for as long as their WBC run lasts.

While Skubal certainly thought about pitching for Team USA again, he understands the situation in front of him. The Tigers are relying on him to lead a deep playoff run. Furthermore, with back-to-back Cy Young awards, he'll be the most coveted pitcher in free agency by a longshot. For as much pride as Skubal has, he decided to remain cautious.

He didn't want to just walk away from his Team USA teammates though. He wanted them to know he still deeply cares about their shared goal. He won't be on the mound, but Skubal will at least be in attendance to see how Team USA closes out the WBC.