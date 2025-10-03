The events of the 2025 MLB postseason thus far have only proven that momentum is not a legitimate determining factor in baseball. The Detroit Tigers certainly are the epitome of this.

After going through a nightmare calendar month of September where they ended up losing control of the AL Central, lost the division crown in the end to the Cleveland Guardians, and nearly missed out on the postseason if not for a similar bad month from the Houston Astros, the Tigers have managed to punch their ticket to the ALDS for the second consecutive year after they won Game 3 of their AL Wild Card Series against the Guardians, 6-3.

It was a four-run seventh inning that put the game firmly within the Tigers' grasp. It's an incredible testament to the Tigers' resilience and mental fortitude that they managed to withstand that deluge of adversity in September and right the ship enough to set themselves up for an ALDS clash against the Seattle Mariners.

The Tigers have certainly earned the right to talk their smack after they became the laughingstock of MLB for dying a slow death in their 15.5-game collapse in the AL Central, and Kerry Carpenter wasted no time seizing that opportunity.

“It's really sweet. We hear a lot about 15 and a half games, but we're going to Seattle and they're not, so it's pretty special,” Carpenter told Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit.

Carpenter certainly backed up his words with a great performance setting the table for the Tigers on Thursday night. He did just have one hit on the night, but that was a run-scoring double that got the scoring started for Detroit in their crucial Game 3 victory. And he drew three walks on the night, being an overall nuisance that the Guardians weren't able to deal with.

Game 1 of the Tigers' ALDS matchup against the Mariners will be on Saturday at 8:38 PM E.T.

Tigers take care of business when it matters

The Tigers must have felt as though the world was crumbling when they saw the Guardians come closer and closer to them in the standings and overtake them after one horrific loss in September after another. But the postseason always brings a clean slate, and Detroit took advantage of that to its full capacity.

The Guardians' magic must have run out as well; they score runs the small-ball way, even during their incredible run all the way to winning the AL Central crown, and the chips simply did not fall in their favor against the Tigers.