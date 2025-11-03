If you really want to see Glen Powell's Chad Powers series get a Season 2, you will have to “earn” it.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about his newest movie, The Running Man, Powell revealed that he and Chad Powers co-creator Michael Waldron have no shortage of ideas for a second and even third season of the football comedy, which is based on Eli Manning's original sketch.

Like Patti Smith once sang, the “people have the power.” So, if you liked Chad Powers, tell everyone you know about it. That appears to be the best way to get more.

“Well, I think you gotta just tell everybody to watch Season 1 — that's how the world works,” said Powell. “You gotta get enough eyeballs on Season 1 to get a Season 2.

“You gotta earn your championship, man; you gotta earn it,” he continued, smiling. “So, tell everybody to watch Season 1, and hopefully, we'll get a Season 2.”

If Hulu does move forward with more Chad Powers, Powell and Waldron know where it will go.

“We have a really strong idea of what we'd want to do in Season 2 and 3,” Powell revealed to ClutchPoints. “We have an amazing arc to the whole journey, but you know that that's up to the people to decide.”

Will we get a Chad Powers Season 2 with Glen Powell?

Currently, it is unknown if Hulu will give Chad Powers Season 2 the green light. However, if enough eyeballs watch it, it sounds like a possibility.

Article Continues Below

After all, Powell and Waldron have a wealth of ideas. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Steve Zahn said, “We have to have another season.”

Powell also conceded that “there's a lot more story to be told.” However, it still sounds up in the air, considering he said it would be a “privilege to make a second season.”

The first season of Chad Powers followed Russ Holliday (Powell), a former star quarterback at Oregon. However, after blowing a championship game, he is disgraced from the game.

Years later, he finds his shot at redemption. A struggling collegiate program is holding walk-on tryouts, and Russ, hidden under prosthetics and a wig, tries out under the alias Chad Powers.

The series is based on Eli Manning's sketch from his Eli's Places series. In the original sketch, Manning was disguised and participated in Penn State's walk-on tryouts.

Chad Powers is streaming on Hulu.