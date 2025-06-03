The Detroit Tigers are leading the rest of the field in the American League Central division so far in the 2025 MLB regular season, and plays like the one made by outfielder Riley Greene on Monday versus the Chicago White Sox help explain why.

With the Tigers already leading, 5-0, in the bottom of the third in a four-game series opener at Rate Field in Chicago, White Sox shortstop Chase Meidroth made contact on an 87 mph changeup from Detroit starter Jack Flaherty. It looked as though the ball was going to fall down for a hit, as it went deep into the left part of the field. But Greene managed to prevent Meidroth from reaching base with a sensational sliding grab to close out the inning.

Yes way! Riley Greene makes an unbelievable sliding catch in the corner 👏 pic.twitter.com/Wvqrq64KlF — MLB (@MLB) June 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

That incredible defensive play garnered all sorts of reactions from fans online.

“WOOOOOOOW RILEY🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯,” a fan commented.

“Yes way indeed! 😮🔥Riley Greene with an insane sliding grab in the corner — absolute highlight material! 👏,” a social media user on X (formerly Twitter) shared.

“Riley Greene's catch is one of the best plays.,” another commenter said.

“Next level grab ⚾,” a different comment read.

Via another fan: “MAKE A PLAY‼️💪🏻”

“This is just a good catch intern.. Let’s not get too excited.. 😂,” mentioned a fan.

The Tigers entered the Chicago series looking to take advantage of their lowly opposition. The White Sox are among the worst teams in the big leagues today, as they have the fewest wins among AL Central teams and even in the entire league, having won just 18 games going into their series versus Green and the Tigers. It can also be recalled that the Tigers swept the White Sox in a three-game series at Comerica Park in Detroit earlier this season, with Flaherty taking the pitching win in the first contest of that set.