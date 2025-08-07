The Orlando Magic have made bold moves to solidify their core and accelerate their rise in the Eastern Conference, but questions remain about whether their aggressive approach will translate into true championship contention. In a recent article published by ESPN, analysts Tim Bontemps and Kevin Pelton placed the Magic in the tier titled “All-in on … an extended championship window” ahead of the 2025–26 NBA season.

The tier featured teams that have already made major investments in a young core and are positioning themselves to compete for a title over the next several years. Orlando was grouped alongside the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, and the reigning NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, despite including the Magic in this group, ESPN raised concerns about whether the team’s newest addition, Desmond Bane, is enough to elevate them to contender status.

“The question with Orlando is whether adding Desmond Bane vaults the Magic into the contender ranks,” Bontemps and Pelton wrote.

Bane was acquired in a high-profile trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in June, sending out Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap in exchange for the 27-year-old guard. He is entering the second year of a five-year, $197.2 million contract and will earn $36.7 million this season.

ESPN questions if Magic’s Desmond Bane trade is enough for title leap

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) moves the ball in front of Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mike Watters-Imagn Images
© Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Bane brings much-needed offensive creation and elite three-point shooting to a Magic team that ranked near the bottom of the league in offensive efficiency and perimeter scoring last season. He averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists on 39.2% shooting from beyond the arc across 69 appearances during the 2024–25 campaign. His arrival is expected to complement the play of All-Star forward Paolo Banchero and two-way wings Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs.

Injuries to that trio derailed Orlando’s momentum last season. Banchero was limited to just 46 games due to a torn oblique, while Suggs suffered a season-ending injury in January. Wagner also missed significant time with a similar oblique strain. The team finished with a 41–41 record before falling to the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

The article also highlighted the financial implications of the Magic’s recent moves. With Banchero’s five-year, $239 million extension kicking in for the 2026–27 season — alongside previous extensions for Wagner ($224 million) and Suggs ($150.5 million) — all four core players will be earning at least $32.4 million that year. Bane is the only member of the core currently over the age of 24, placing added pressure on him to produce immediately as the team pushes into its competitive window.

Orlando’s offseason has drawn attention across the league not only for its financial commitments but also for its aggressive push to evolve from a young playoff team into a legitimate threat in the East. Whether Bane’s addition alone is enough to tip the scale remains to be seen, but the franchise’s all-in approach is clear.

