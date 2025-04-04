ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle of the AL Central as the Chicago White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Tigers prediction and pick.

Both teams enter the series at 2-4 on the year. The White Sox won the opening game of both of their series before losing the last two games. They also played both series at home. Meanwhile, the Tigers also come into the series at 2-4. They were swept on the road by the Dodgers to open the year, before taking two of three from the Mariners on the road.

The White Sox and Tigers open their series on Friday afternoon.

White Sox-Tigers Projected Starters

Davis Martin vs. Jack Flaherty

Davis Martin (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP

Last Start: Martin went six innings in his last start, giving up four hits and two walks. He did give up two runs, but both were unearned runs. Further, he struck out two batters. He took the no-decision as the White Sox lost to the Angels 3-2.

Away Splits: Martin has not pitched on the road this year, but last season he was 0-3 with a 3.60 ERA on the road in five starts.

Reese Olson (0-1) with a 7.71 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP.

Last Start: Olson went 4.2 innings, giving up four hits, and two walks. He struck out five but also gave up a home run, and four earned runs. Olson took the loss to the Dodgers in this one.

Home Splits: Olson has not pitched at home this year. He was 3-4 last year at home in nine starts. Olson had a 3.54 ERA and a .250 opponent batting average.

Here are the White Sox-Tigers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Tigers Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +176

Detroit Tigers: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 7.5 (-110)

Under: 7.5 (-110)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Tigers

Time: 1:10 PM ET/ 10:10 AM PT

TV: CHSN/FDSNDT

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nick Maton has been batting leadoff for most of the year, with mixed results. He is hitting just .154 but with a .313 on-base percentage. Still, his two hits are both home runs, giving him two RBIs and two runs scored. Behind Maton is Luis Robert Jr. Robert is hitting .190 with a .217 OBP. He has a double, an RBI, a stolen base, and two runs scored. Andrew Benintendi rounds out the top of the order. He is hitting .333 with a .391 OBP. He has two home runs, six RBIs, and four runs scored this year.

Miguel Vargas sits in the middle of the order. He is hitting .190 with a .292 OBP. Vargas has a double, two RBIS, and three runs scored. Meanwhile, Matt Thaiss has been joining Vargas in the middle of the order for the Tigers. He is hitting .250 but with a .438 OBP. Thaiss has a double, an RBI, and a run scored. Further, Michael A. Taylor is hitting .250 with an RBI, a stolen base, and three runs scored.

Why The Tigers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The top of the Tigers order is led by Zach McKinstry. McKinstry is hitting .227 on the year with a .320 on-base percentage. He has a triple, an RBI, a stolen base, and four runs scored. Behind McKinstry is Riley Greene. Greene is hitting .296 with three doubles, two home runs, three RBIs, and four runs scored. Rounding out the top of the order is Spencer Torkelson. Torkelson is hitting .318 this year with a .444 on-base percentage. He has two doubles, a home run, two RBIs, a stolen base, and four runs scored.

The middle of the order is led by Kerry Carpenter and Colt Keith. Carpenter is hitting .222 with four RBIs, a double, and four runs scored. Colt Keith is hitting just .176 but with a .440 OBP. Further, he has a double, an RBI, and two runs scored this year.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick

Reese Olson comes into this game after a terrible first start of the season. He gave up four runs in under five innings and took the loss. Still, that loss was to the Dodgers, who have a much better lineup than these White Sox. Further, Reese Olson has dominated the White Sox in his career. Current White Sox have just two hits against Olson. They are hitting just .062 against him, with Luis Robert Jr. having the only extra-base hit, a double. Meanwhile, the Tigers have hit Davis Martin well They are sitting at .222 against him with a .263 OBP. Martin has not allowed many extra-base hits, but the Tigers have scored off of him. Expect Olson to rebound in this game and get the win.

Final White Sox-Tigers Prediction & Pick: Tigers -1.5 (+100)