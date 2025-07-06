Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal is having an incredible season. That season continued on Sunday, as the hurler put himself in great company once again. Skubal joined some of the game's greatest pitchers of all-time with a stellar performance against the Cleveland Guardians.

“Tarik Skubal is the 4th left-handed pitcher in MLB history to have at least 3 starts in a single season featuring 0 R, 0 BB and 10+ K, joining Sandy Koufax in 1965, Randy Johnson in 2004 and Clayton Kershaw in 2015,” per the X account Nugget Chef, who writes for the Baseball is Dead Podcast.

Skubal pitched seven innings against the Guardians Sunday. He struck out 10 batters, without allowing a run. The Tigers pitcher has made quite a name for himself, despite just playing in Major League Baseball since 2020.

Tarik Skubal is putting on a masterclass for the Tigers

Skubal is leading the Tigers this season from the mound. Detroit has a fantastic record, with 56 wins on the season heading into Sunday's game with Cleveland. The Tigers are first in the American League Central, and look like a strong contender to get to the World Series.

The Tigers pitcher has put together a 10-2 record, with an earned run average just over 2. He also has a whopping 23 strikeouts in his last two outings for Detroit.

Skubal could find himself once again receiving all sorts of honors at the end of the season. Last year, the Tigers hurler was named an All-Star, as well as the MLB strikeout leader. He was also the AL wins leader, and the American League ERA Leader. Skubal also won a Cy Young.

“Skubal has gone to a place that few pitchers reach,” Bradford Doolittle wrote for ESPN. “He's in the top four of the AL in wins (first), ERA (fourth) and strikeouts (second). Given his trajectory, it's possible Skubal will win his second straight pitching Triple Crown. The only pitchers to do that in back-to-back seasons: Grover Alexander (1915-16), Lefty Grove (1930-31) and Sandy Koufax (1965-66).”

Tigers fans are certainly grateful that Skubal is on their team.