Detroit Tigers outfielder Parker Meadows is working his way back from a right quad strain that he suffered at the end of July. The team hopes he can by back before the calendar flips to September, but manager AJ Hinch is trying to manage expectations.

“I don't know that he will necessarily go out on rehab while we are playing the Astros,” Hinch said via Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic. “Series by series, I have an idea.”

The Tigers announced that Meadows is doing “running progression as well as baseball activity,” but is not yet running at full speed. The series that Hinch referenced against the Houston Astros got underway on Monday, so it doesn't seem likely that he will embark on a rehab assignment in the next couple days.

In 125 plate appearances this season, Meadows has not been productive, hitting .200 with a 58 OPS+. But his time has also been truncated. He did not make his season debut until early June thanks to a right arm injury, then, 38 games later, was back on the IL.

Jose Urquidy and Alex Cobb are also coming back for the Tigers

As the Tigers look to continue their march toward a first-round bye in the postseason, they may be about to get even more help. Pitchers Jose Urquidy and Alex Cobb are both working their way through the minors on rehab assignments and could be nearing returns to the big league club.

Cobb last pitched Thursday for Triple-A Toledo, throwing two scoreless innings. He will make another appearance in Toledo this week before potentially making his Tigers debut.

Urquidy has made four appearances for Single-A Lakeland, where he has thrown five total innings, allowing two hits and a run with four strikeouts. He has not pitched in the Majors since 2023 after elbow surgery wiped out his 2024 season. He signed with the Tigers in the offseason rather than accepting a minor league assignment with the Astros.

The Tigers also activated Alex Lange off the 60-day injured list on Monday, marking the first time since early last year that he has been on the Major League roster.