2025 almost feels like a dream for the Detroit Tigers, as they have remained one of the best teams in MLB, withstanding a slump following the All-Star break that threatened to break the team's spirit. On Monday, they flexed their muscle against a fellow division leader in the Houston Astros, demolishing them 10-0 in a tour de force performance for the entire squad.

All night long, the Tigers sent their home fans at Comerica Park into a frenzy, with the entire fanbase in attendance exploding in jubilee every time starting pitcher Jack Flaherty would shut the Astros' lineup down or whenever someone like Colt Keith or Kerry Carpenter would drive in a run.

It's not too often that fans fully get behind a team, but clearly, the Tigers' emergence into a budding powerhouse thanks to the young core they've built has been quite endearing to their passionate fanbase. And manager AJ Hinch knows better than to take for granted this level of support they've been receiving.

“Our guys talk about it. Other teams talk about it. This is a special place to play. You get to wear a special uniform. We're trying to chase down the division first as our first stated goal. The more the merrier coming to the ballpark on these home games. We can make it really difficult any month of the season that we play at home,” Hinch said following the Tigers' win, per Evan Petzold of Detroit Free Press.

At present, the Tigers have the best record in the American League, and they've posted a strong 40-24 record thus far at home. They have a nine-game advantage over the Cleveland Guardians in the division standings, and with the incredible support they've been getting from their fans, there's no reason to expect them to taper off anytime soon.

Tigers make Comerica Park a fortress

Being at home is an advantage for a reason, and the Tigers are certainly making the most of the fanfare they've been receiving. And Hinch gave Tigers fans their flowers for being the best bunch of supporters they could ever ask for.

“We've talked over and over about how fun this place is to come to work. The fans respond. I know they're riding this season out with us. This team represents what the fans want and what they deserve, and they're showing up. This environment tonight, on a Monday in August — Houston is a good club, they're in first place fighting for the playoffs as well — we want it to feel like our place to play,” Hinch added.

“We want the other side to notice the environment and the energy and the backing that this city has had for this team for a really, really long time, but specifically for this team over the last calendar year. It's been awesome.”