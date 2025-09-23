Detroit Tigers fans can usually expect a win when Tarik Skubal pitches, but that has not been the case the last two times out. This ballclub is in the midst of a slump so severe that not even the reigning American League Cy Young may be enough to guarantee a victory in Tuesday night's huge showdown with the surging Cleveland Guardians. Offensive firepower is needed. Well, it will not come in the form of Javier Baez.

The All-Star utility man has been scratched from the lineup due to neck stiffness, per the team's X account. Baez is struggling profusely in September, slashing a shocking .111/.138/.185/.323 in 27 at-bats. He has just one extra-base hit this month, making him a difficult player to trust during this dire time. However, he is still capable of launching the ball over the fence on a given night and boasts more experience than any other position player on this squad.

More so, the man knows what it takes to win big games. He enjoyed a monumental World Series run with the drought-ending Chicago Cubs in 2016 and could feel equipped to handle the pressure. A former National League Championship Series MVP is a good person to call upon when you are fighting for your playoff life. Alas, the Tigers will have to press on without him for the series opener.

The Tigers are at a crossroads

Detroit (85-71) has seen its 15-and-a-half-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians (July) nearly disappear, as it currently holds just a one-game lead in the AL Central. AJ Hinch's club is also only one game clear of the last slot in the AL Wild Card race. This is no time for misfortune.

The good news is that the Tigers have plenty of hitters who have proven they can get the job done throughout the 2025 campaign. This group is at its best when it strings together hits and wears down its opponent with its signature resilience. That will need to be on full display in Progressive Field.