It's difficult to imagine that things could go this badly for the Detroit Tigers. They were the dominant team in the American League through the early part of September, but manager A.J. Hinch's team has lost its way and their position at the top of the American League Central is in extreme jeopardy.

AJ Hinch postgame: "We’re going to wake up tomorrow in first place. With our destiny controlled by us, against a team that’s been as hot as you can get in baseball. And we get to play them in a three-game series. Sign me up." Video: @FanDuelSN_DET pic.twitter.com/vF76Jw04Gn — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) September 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

After dropping a 6-2 decision to the Atlanta Braves Sunday, the 15 1/2-game lead the Tigers had in the division at one point had dwindled to 1 game over the Cleveland Guardians. The Tigers concluded a 6-game homestand with an 0-6 record and they will attempt to hold on to their lead in the American League Central during their final six games of the season on the road.

The Tigers will be in Cleveland for 3 crucial games with the Guardians before closing the season with a 3-game series at Fenway Pack against the Boston Red Sox.

Hinch is trying to keep a positive outlook despite seeing his team lose 9 of its last 10 games. “We’re going to wake up tomorrow in first place,” Hinch said after getting swept by the Atlanta Braves. “With our destiny controlled by us, against a team that’s been as hot as you can get in baseball. And we get to play them in a three-game series. Sign me up.”

Managers of slumping teams often point to the small edges they maintain at the peak of their slump. Hinch may be trying to calm his team down and let his players know that all is not lost. But he also may be whistling past the graveyard if the Tigers can't reverse their losing ways.

Tigers face crucial series with Guardians

Article Continues Below

While the Tigers have been slumping, the charging Guardians have been the hottest team in the American League. The Guardians lost the final game of their 4-game series with the Minnesota Twins, and that ended Cleveland's 9-game winning streak. If the Guardians had won that game, they would enter the final week of the season tied for first place.

The Tigers and Guardians will start their 3-game series Tuesday and Detroit will send Cy Young contender Tarik Skubal to the mound. While Skubal has not been as effective in the second half of the season as he was before the All-Star Game, he represents the best chance the Tigers have for stopping the Guardians and maintaining their edge in the division. Gavin Williams will take the mound for the Guardians.

Skubal has a 13-5 record with a 2.23 earned run average while striking out 233 hitters in 189.1 innings. Williams has been solid for the Guardians. He has an 11-5 record, a 3.06 ERA and he has fanned 161 batters in 161.1 innings.