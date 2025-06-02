The Detroit Tigers earned another impressive series win over the weekend as they took two out of three on the road against the Kansas City Royals. Sunday's game was for all the marbles after the Royals evened up the series with a 1-0 win on Saturday, and Detroit picked a 1-0 win of its own in Game 3 to win the series. The Tigers improved to an MLB-best 39-21 with the win.

Saturday's game was a disappointing one for the Tigers as ace Tarik Skubal pitched seven shutout innings. The offense couldn't get anything going as they had just two hits, and they couldn't get the win despite the stellar pitching performing from Skubal. The offense was sluggish on Sunday as well, but Detroit still found a way to win.

“When we lose, the guys are like, ‘Shake it off, we’re going to get tomorrow,’” Will Vest (who earned the save) said after the game, according to an article from MLB.com. “I think that’s what this group is really good at, treating every day the same, win or lose.”

The Tigers scored the lone run of the game in the third inning on a passed ball. Zach McKinstry was the one that got home, and he might not have come in to score if he didn't hear everyone yelling at him to go.

“I thought it was blocked straight into the ground,” McKinstry said. “I lost the ball, and [Perez’s] body was in the way, so I didn’t really see it. And then everybody’s like, ‘Go!’ So I just took off.”

Zach McKinstry's agressive base-running is what got him in position to score on the wild pitch in the first place. He could've played it safe and haulted at second for a lead-off double, but he found a way to make it to third.

“Just knowing the outfield here, knowing that fence, it kind of wraps quick and it gets deep right there,” McKinstry added. “I figured it would have to be a perfect relay, perfect throw on the money to get me.”

Agressive base-running is something that the Tigers have been doing all year long, and it is a big reason why they are having so much success. McKinstry took a risk, but it paid off, and it ultimately ended up winning the Tigers that baseball game.

“If you’re afraid to make an out there, you pull up at second,” Tigers manager AJ Hinch said. “He’s being aggressive, and it’s a bang-bang play at third. If he had gotten thrown out, we’re probably not talking about that inning.”

The Tigers didn't think that one run in the third inning was going to be all that they needed, but it ended up doing the job. Keider Montero had another solid start on the rubber as he pitched 4.2 scoreless innings, and then the bullpen did the rest.

Detroit has a chance to build on its outstanding record as the team is about to start a four-game series against the 18-win Chicago White Sox. Game 1 of the series will get underway at 6:40 CT on Monday night from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.