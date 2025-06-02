The Detroit Tigers currently have the best record in baseball, and they are now getting one of their best players back from injury. Centerfielder Parker Meadows hasn't played yet this season as he was dealing with a nerve issue in his arm that started in spring training, but he has now been activated off the IL and is ready to make a return. INF/OF Justyn-Hentry Malloy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, and pitcher Ryan Cusick has been designated for assignment to make room for Meadows.

“OF Parker Meadows has been activated off of the 60-day injured list,” Tigers PR said in a post. “INF/OF Justyn-Henry Malloy was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following yesterday’s game. To make room for Meadows on the 40-man roster, RHP Ryan Cusick has been designated for assignment.”

This is huge news for the Tigers as the team is somehow getting even better with Parker Meadows returning to the lineup. Detroit has done a great job picking up the slack in the outfield during his absence, and now one of the best players on the team is ready to make his 2025 debut.

Meadows was a big reason why the Tigers closed the 2024 season strong as his bat came alive in the final few months, and he was a hawk in centerfield. Not a lot of balls dropped in the outfield when Meadows was in the game.

Last season, Meadows hit .364 in July, though he only had 11 at bats. He then had 87 ABs in August and hit .322, and he followed it up by hitting .273 in 99 ABs in September. The Tigers offense struggled for the most part last season, so having a bat like that in the lineup down the stretch was huge as the team made a surprising run to the playoffs.

Parker Meadows went down with his injury back in February, so the Tigers have had to make some adjustments in the outfield during the first couple of months of the season. What we learned is that Javier Baez is an outstanding centerfielder. He has made some outstanding plays, and he is also hitting very well too. It will be interesting to see what Detroit does with him now that Meadows is back.

Meadows has spent the last few weeks on a rehab assignment, and it clearly went well. Detroit is about to start a four-game series against the Chicago White Sox on the road, and Tigers fans are eager to see Parker Meadows step on the field for the first time this season.