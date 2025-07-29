Though the Los Angeles Dodgers were able to secure a win in their series opener against the Cincinnati Reds after a rough series in Boston, they did not leave the contest unscathed, as not one but two of their starting infielders are at risk of landing on the injury list.

Discussing how it felt to see his Dodgers secure a much-needed win, Dave Roberts revealed that not only has Hyeseong Kim's shoulder injury failed to improve since it was initially reported but that Tommy Edman had an ankle injury flair up as well, which could result in one of, if not both of the players landing on IL, as reported by Jack Harris of the LA Times.

“Tommy Edman's ankle injury flared up on him running the bases yesterday, and Hyeseong Kim is still battling his shoulder injury. Dave Roberts said the team will talk with the training staff tonight to decide if either needs the IL,” Harris wrote. “But Alex Freeland would be the move if so.”

Now granted, while more than a few fans are excited to see what Freeland can do in a Dodgers uniform, as the former third-round pick out of UCF has been doing a great job in Triple-A, hitting 12 home runs and 71 RBIs with an OPS of .798. He's a switch-hitter who predominantly plays shortstop but could theoretically play at second or even third base, depending on who is available to play in any given game.

Still, losing Edman or Kim for an extended period of time would be a tough pill to swallow, even if Max Muncy could soon return to the diamond and provide some pop at third base. If Freeland hits the ground running, the Dodgers will be better off for it, as they need at least one more regular contributor to really solidify their starting lineup, but if he struggles, their need to make a move at the trade deadline will only continue to grow.