On Monday, the Cleveland Guardians received bombshell news about closer Emmanuel Clase. Clase was placed on non-disciplinary leave as part of an MLB investigation into sports betting. As a result, Cleveland has lost its top trade chip. And their plans involving other trade chips, such as Shane Bieber and Steven Kwan, have been changed.

Cleveland has altered its plans for the 2025 MLB Trade Deadline, as reported by The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Rosenthal pointed out that Cleveland is no longer looking to buy at the deadline. Moreover, there is an “increased probability” that the team trades Bieber and/or Kwan before Thursday evening.

“The loss of closer Emmanuel Clase to non-disciplinary leave as part of a Major League Baseball investigation into sports betting did not simply deprive the Cleveland Guardians of their top trade chip. It ended any chance of the Guardians becoming a buyer, and likely increased the possibility of the team trading right-hander Shane Bieber and perhaps left fielder Steven Kwan,” Rosenthal wrote on Monday night.

How Guardians could approach Shane Bieber, Steven Kwan trades

Bieber is an interesting trade candidate for the Guardians. He is recovering from Tommy John surgery he received last April. He is due to make a rehab start in Double-A Akron on Tuesday. Rosenthal notes that this start is expected to be heavily scouted. He is owed $10 million this season while having a $16 million player option, as well.

Cleveland could trade Bieber for a prospect or two this week. However, they have more options with Kwan. The 27-year-old outfielder is under team control for two more seasons beyond 2025. He is also earning just $4.175 million in 2025. This, combined with his ability at the plate, in the field, and on the bases allows the Guardians to be more patient.

Cleveland can, and likely will, set a high asking price for Kwan. He is receiving a ton of interest, according to Rosenthal. Teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and Philadelphia Phillies are showing interest.

The Guardians have some players they can sell at the deadline. The question, of course, is whether teams will meet their demands. Cleveland is certainly a team to watch before Thursday's MLB Trade Deadline.