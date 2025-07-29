The Los Angeles Dodgers made some roster moves on Monday as the club has reportedly called up one of its top prospects to the major league. It's a decision that comes just days before the MLB trade deadline.

Alex Freeland, a 23-year-old infielder, is being promoted to the Dodgers, according to Insider Matthew Moreno. This is Freeland's first time being promoted to the majors; however, there is a chance his stay isn't long, as Los Angeles will have to make room on the 40-man roster once starting pitcher Blake Snell returns to the rotation later in the week.

“Dodgers have an open spot for Alex Freeland on their 40-man roster, but they'll need to make room when Blake Snell returns this weekend.”

L.A. is still rumored to potentially make a trade ahead of the deadline. It's said that the team has been wanting to improve the infielder positions. But it appears that Freeland could be the man for the job, after all, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. The Dodgers have been unwilling to trade either prospect, Alex Freeland or Dalton Rushing.

“The Dodgers have been seeking different ways to upgrade their position player group going into Thursday's trade deadline, but they have been reluctant to include Freeland or catcher Dalton Rushing in potential deals, The Athletic reported last week. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said as much publicly with Rushing on Monday, saying, ‘I just don't see a world in which he's moved.'”

Freeland has mainly played shortstop and third base throughout his minor league career. He has also flashed major potential, recording a .253/.377/.421 in 453 plate appearances during his first full season at the Triple-A level. The Dodgers' prospect, who is the club's No. 3-ranked prospect overall, has recorded 93 hits, 12 home runs, and 71 RBIs.

Considering Freeland fills a need, Los Angeles may opt to keep him on the roster for the remainder of the season. Regardless, the Dodgers will have to make room on the roster when Blake Snell eventually returns. Snell is expected to return in the three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays that begins on Friday.