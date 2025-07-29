Eugenio Suarez is in the middle of one of the best seasons of his career; heading into the Arizona Diamondbacks' Monday night clash against the Detroit Tigers, Suarez is slashing .247/.319/.579 on the season with 36 home runs and 87 runs batted in — making him one of the most attractive trade targets on the market for any team looking for a boost to their lineup.

However, in a horrific turn of events, Suarez's hand was hit by a pitch — forcing him to exit the game with one out in the top of the ninth inning of an eventual 5-1 win for the Tigers over the Diamondbacks. Suarez needed to undergo an X-ray to assess whether or not he had sustained a fracture, and thankfully for the 34-year-old slugger, results came back negative.

Tigers manager AJ Hinch expressed his concern for Suarez, as an untimely injury could make a world of difference as to how the 2025 season would turn out for the veteran infielder.

“I really hope Geno's OK. That was a nasty hit by pitch. I don’t know what’s going to come of that, but I know he’s well-loved in this organization, in that organization, really in every organization he’s been in. That was an ugly sound at the end. Let’s all pray for the best,” Hinch said, per Evan Woodberry of MLive.

Eugenio Suárez is getting X-rays after leaving tonight's game because of a pitch that hit him on the hand. The D'backs consider him day-to-day as of now, per @CodyStavenhagen. pic.twitter.com/QGz9ik7c9D — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 29, 2025

At the very least, it looks as though Suarez is going to be okay after such a scary moment. And with the Diamondbacks falling further off the pace in the playoff race, the Tigers may very well be the team that benefits from acquiring Suarez prior to the trade deadline.

Suarez went just 1-3 from the plate on Monday before being forced out prematurely by the injury he sustained.

Tigers to acquire Eugenio Suarez from the Diamondbacks?

Since the All-Star break, the Tigers' offense has been all out of sorts — scoring the fewest runs in MLB heading into their 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks on Monday. While their lead in the AL Central standings is quite comfortable, they know that winning the division isn't just the goal — building off of their competitive NLDS run last year and making it further into the playoffs is what they're setting their sights on.

Suarez would provide plenty of pop for the Tigers' lineup, provided, of course, that he doesn't suffer any lingering effects from the hit-by-pitch. And with only a few days to go before the deadline, Detroit could very well be the team that acquires Suarez — bringing him back to where he started his big-league career.