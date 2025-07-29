Bronny James is no stranger to pressure. As the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, his every move is scrutinized, especially under the bright lights of the NBA's annual Las Vegas Summer League. But while the NBA uses Summer League to promote rising stars, James admits the glitz and noise of Vegas don’t match his personality.

“I personally don’t like Summer League at all,” he told ESPN. “I like the competition and the games, but I don’t like coming to Vegas and being in Vegas.”

That tension, between expectation and comfort, spotlight and growth, has defined Bronny’s rookie season with the Lakers. Drafted No. 55 overall in 2024, less than a year after suffering cardiac arrest, he made history alongside his father but never felt like a finished product. In limited NBA minutes, he was more of a storyline than a standout, until his G League stint with South Bay changed everything.

Time in the G League changed things for Lakers guard Bronny James

Lakers guard Bronny James (9) defends on the court in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

There, head coach Zach Guthrie handed him the keys. Bronny responded with 22.8 points per game over the final stretch, showing improved poise, scoring, and defense. But Guthrie demanded defense first, and Redick echoed that vision, pointing to Bronny’s need to reach elite conditioning to become a real rotation piece.

Article Continues Below

Bronny’s challenge is steep. Health setbacks linger, and the Lakers have veterans ahead of him. Yet inside the locker room, teammates like Gabe Vincent see real potential and heart. His summer performance, especially defensively, showed tangible growth.

Still, Bronny stays grounded. He avoids watching old clips of his brief NBA debut. He’s focused on “daily deposits”, building his body, his confidence, and his game.

“I don’t really like the spotlight in big moments,” he admitted. “But I’ve learned I’ve got to keep working.”

Bronny James may hate Summer League, but his rise through it may be what helps him earn his place as a real Laker.

More Los Angeles Lakers News
Washington Wizards guard Marcus Smart (36) looks on during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena.
NBA rumors: Bucks, Hawks among teams that considered Marcus Smart tradeEvan Dammarell ·
Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) and guard Jalen Brunson (13) talk
Lakers’ Luka Doncic shows love for Jalen Brunson during Yankees visitJedd Pagaduan ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) smiles after a technical is called against him during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center.
Lakers star Luka Doncic’s unbothered take on Mavericks after fitness overhaulPaolo Mariano ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers’ Luka Doncic reveals what drove him to be shredded in NBA offseasonLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Lakers star Luka Doncic gets shoes signed by Aaron Judge in epic superstar crossoverJackson Stone ·
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) goes up for a dunk in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers’ LeBron James teases Year 23 with early-morning workout postAlex House ·