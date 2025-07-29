Jul 29, 2025 at 10:05 AM ET

Bronny James is no stranger to pressure. As the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, his every move is scrutinized, especially under the bright lights of the NBA's annual Las Vegas Summer League. But while the NBA uses Summer League to promote rising stars, James admits the glitz and noise of Vegas don’t match his personality.

“I personally don’t like Summer League at all,” he told ESPN. “I like the competition and the games, but I don’t like coming to Vegas and being in Vegas.”

That tension, between expectation and comfort, spotlight and growth, has defined Bronny’s rookie season with the Lakers. Drafted No. 55 overall in 2024, less than a year after suffering cardiac arrest, he made history alongside his father but never felt like a finished product. In limited NBA minutes, he was more of a storyline than a standout, until his G League stint with South Bay changed everything.

Time in the G League changed things for Lakers guard Bronny James

There, head coach Zach Guthrie handed him the keys. Bronny responded with 22.8 points per game over the final stretch, showing improved poise, scoring, and defense. But Guthrie demanded defense first, and Redick echoed that vision, pointing to Bronny’s need to reach elite conditioning to become a real rotation piece.

Bronny’s challenge is steep. Health setbacks linger, and the Lakers have veterans ahead of him. Yet inside the locker room, teammates like Gabe Vincent see real potential and heart. His summer performance, especially defensively, showed tangible growth.

Still, Bronny stays grounded. He avoids watching old clips of his brief NBA debut. He’s focused on “daily deposits”, building his body, his confidence, and his game.

“I don’t really like the spotlight in big moments,” he admitted. “But I’ve learned I’ve got to keep working.”

Bronny James may hate Summer League, but his rise through it may be what helps him earn his place as a real Laker.