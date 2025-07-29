San Diego Padres starter Dylan Cease gave fans and teammates a major scare on Monday night. The Padres pitcher was struck by a 99.6 mph one-hop come-backer during a scoreless second inning against the New York Mets at Petco Park. The ball, hit by shortstop Francisco Lindor, deflected off the back of Cease’s head, causing him to collapse on the mound.

The Cease injury prompted immediate concern as medical staff rushed onto the field. In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), MLB’s AJ Cassavell provided a critical update on the situation.

“The ball seemed to hit Cease in the back of the head/neck area. He will remain in the game after a long evaluation from team's medical staff.”

MLB’s Anthony DiComo also took to the platform, sharing a video that captured the frightening sequence in full.

“Scary scene at Petco Park as Francisco Lindor hit Dylan Cease in the back of a head with a comebacker.”

Scary scene at Petco Park as Francisco Lindor hit Dylan Cease in the back of a head with a comebacker. Here's the play: pic.twitter.com/9wpHvSjChZ — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 29, 2025

The decision to keep the pitcher in the game surprised many. Although Cease remained alert, the league typically recommends post-impact concussion screening in incidents involving head trauma. The 29-year-old has already dealt with being beamed earlier this season on the forearm and stayed in that game as well.

The timing of the incident adds another layer of complexity due to Thursday’s MLB trade deadline. Cease has been linked to contending teams like the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies, and any health questions could directly impact his trade value. He entered Monday with a 3-10 record, 4.59 ERA, and 144 strikeouts across 21 starts. The Padres, at 57-49, are 4.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West and have some crucial decisions to make over the next couple of days.

Despite the frightening moment, the right-hander remained in the game — a crucial boost for a rotation navigating a high-leverage stretch. An early exit could have taxed the bullpen and shifted momentum against a red-hot Mets lineup.

The incident sparked renewed online discussions about pitcher safety protocols, particularly regarding protective headgear. DiComo and Cassavell’s tweets generated over 40,000 views, with fans expressing both concern and admiration for Cease’s resilience.

Whether or not the injury has longer-term consequences remains to be seen. For now, he appears to have avoided the worst — but the Padres and interested teams will monitor him closely over the coming days.