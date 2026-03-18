The Los Angeles Dodgers optioned right-handed pitcher River Ryan and infielder Ryan Fitzgerald to minor league camp on Wednesday, the team announced. Ryan is the Dodgers' No. 6 overall prospect and their No. 1 pitching prospect. It seemed as if he had an opportunity to potentially start the season in the big leagues, but Los Angeles ultimately went in a different direction.

Pitching depth is not a problem for the Dodgers. Yoshinobu Yamamoto will lead the rotation, with guys such as Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow also on the pitching staff. The Dodgers also consider Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki starting pitchers, so they likely won't be used out of the bullpen.

Sasaki has struggled but Los Angeles still believes in him. The team wants to give Sasaki and Sheehan opportunities, which is likely a significant reason behind Ryan landing in the minor leagues.

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What makes the Ryan decision even more surprising is the fact that he is already 27 years old. It isn't as if he is a 23 or 24-year-old the team can wait for years on. One has to imagine Ryan will either get a chance this year or be traded. Heading into 2026, Ryan only has four total MLB outings to his credit.

Ryan performed well during spring training, turning in a 1.86 ERA in his four games pitched. He did everything he could to make the Opening Day roster, but the Dodgers' depth created an obstacle for him.

Regardless, River Ryan will be a candidate to earn an MLB promotion early in the 2026 season.