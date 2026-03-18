One of the more productive Indianapolis Colts players of all time called it a career Wednesday. Wide receiver TY Hilton announced his retirement after an 11-season run. Hilton's decision comes on the same day Indianapolis signed former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Hilton took to social media to unveil his decision to hang it up. He thanked the late Jim Irsay and the Dallas Cowboys in his post.

He ended his note with three emboldened words: Forever a Colt.

While Hilton didn't play his entire career in Indy, he played a big part of a notable era involving the Colts.

TY Hilton beloved by Colts fans for these reasons

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Hilton rose as one of the stars in the post Peyton Manning era. He eventually established himself as the leading wide receiver when the franchise transitioned to Andrew Luck behind center.

The 5-foot-10 wide receiver became the four-time Pro Bowl target of Luck. Hilton also led the NFL in receiving yardage with 1,448 during the 2016 season. The former Florida International University star went on to deliver three seasons of catching 80 passes or more.

Hilton collected 631 receptions with the Colts. He racked up 9,691 receiving yards and scored 53 touchdowns (including two seven-touchdown seasons in 2012 and 2014).

The Cowboys became his last NFL stop back in 2022. But Hilton settled for only seven receptions that season for 121 yards. He struggled to find a new home via NFL Free Agency in the last few years.

Hilton dealt with a neck injury during the 2021 season which included a blocked nerve in his C6 vertebrae and also sustained a concussion that same season. But again, he leaves the game as one of the more beloved Colts players post Manning.