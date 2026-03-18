The biggest golf event of the year is on the horizon with the Masters coming up. The field will include so many PGA Tour golfers, as well as others from the LIV Tour. The story of the tournament is defending champion Rory McIlroy and how he will perform after completing the Grand Slam last year. In time for this year's tournament, the Masters released the menu for McIlroy's Champion dinner, and it went viral online.

McIlroy was working toward a green jacket for the first 17 years of his golf career. After finally grabbing it, he is making fans on social media just as hungry as he was, but for his champion dinner. There are 12 items on the menu, from appetizers to dessert, and then four labels from Augusta National's wine cellar.

“I think it would be pretty presumptuous to have a menu in your head before you actually win the tournament,” McIlroy said in a conference call Wednesday. “But I always thought about if I win the Masters one day, what would I want it to look like? What would I like to serve?”

He spared no expense, even though he picked up the tab as the host.

“Can't wait to host the dinner on Tuesday night,” McIlroy said. “And then, obviously, be a part of that dinner for many, many years to come.”

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There's a taste of home in Northern Ireland with his mother's bacon-wrapped dates as an appetizer and Irish champ as a side dish.

Then McIlroy stayed local with Vidalia onion rings from southeastern Georgia. There's also a Georgia peach and ricotta flatbread.

For the first course, the staff from Augusta National flew to his favorite restaurant in New York, Le Bernardin, to meet with the chef and prepare the yellowfin tuna carpaccio.

The defending champion hosts the Masters Club dinner, also known as the “Champions Dinner.” It is a tradition that dates to 1952, when Ben Hogan started it. The dinner is only for the Masters champions. The club chair, Fred Ridley, is an honorary member. It is held every year on the Tuesday evening of Masters week, and McIlroy followed Scottie Scheffler the previous year, when the dinner had a Texas feel.