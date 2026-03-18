Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Shane Bieber is almost two years removed from undergoing Tommy John surgery. He was able to return for the Blue Jays' postseason run in 2025, but Toronto is taking a careful approach with Bieber's pitching to begin the 2026 season. Bieber recently discussed his recovery from the surgery during an appearance on Foul Territory.

“Pushed it pretty hard last year, was happy to do so,” Bieber said.

So, after working hard to return last year, how is Bieber feeling heading into the new campaign? The Blue Jays' right-hander explained what “normal” feels like amid his recovery.

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“Just not thinking about it, right? Being able to execute pitches time and time again,” Bieber said. “Locate the zone, all four quadrants. I think guys coming off of TJ, some guys have great experiences that first year, some guys don't. They struggle for a few years… It's not a perfect science. You just hope to be able to go out there and compete. As hard as it is to slow-play it right now, I'm doing my best keeping the long-term insight.”

Bieber may need to wait a few weeks until after Opening Day to return, although an official return timeline has yet to be revealed. There is no reason to rush him into starting games early in the regular season. The primary goal for Bieber and the Blue Jays is to have him available for another playoff run.

Nevertheless, Shane Bieber would surely love to return sooner rather than later.