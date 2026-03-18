In shocking news, Logan Wilson has retired from the NFL. The longtime Cincinnati Bengal and later Dallas Cowboys linebacker is calling it a career at 29 years of age. Wilson played 5.5 years with the Bengals and half a season with the Cowboys.

The linebacker was traded to the Cowboys at the NFL Trade Deadline a season ago. With the Bengals not contending for the playoffs, the Cowboys attempted to trade for Wilson with the intention of improving the very poor defense. That did not happen as the Cowboys would miss out on the playoffs.

Here is Wilson's statement about his retirement that he shared on Instagram.

Article Continues Below

“After a lot of thought and prayer, I've decided to officially retire from the NFL. From being a Wyoming kid with big dreams to hearing my name called in the 3rd round of the 2020 Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals… football gave me more than I ever could have imagined. Cincinnati will always mean a lot to me. The teammates, coaches, staff, and fans made those years unforgettable. That 2021 playoff run was something special – the interception in Tennessee to send us to the AFC Championship, beating Kansas City to win the AFC, and taking the field in the Super Bowl. Those moments and that locker room are something I'll carry with me forever. And the best part of all, my daughter was born there,” Wilson wrote.

“When I look back on my career, I just feel grateful. Not many Wyoming kids get the chance to live out their dream in the NFL, and I never took a single snap for granted. Now I'm excited for what's ahead — more time with family, new fitness challenges, and the next chapter of life. Thank you to every teammate, coach, trainer, staff member, and fan who was part of the journey. And to Cincinnati… I'll always appreciate the way you embraced me.”

Wilson ends his career with 565 tackles and 330 solo tackles. He grabbed 11 interceptions and forced eight fumbles with 5.5 sacks in a very respectable career.