The WNBA and its players' association finally agreeing to a new collective bargaining agreement is great news for many people. It is especially incredible news to the players, including none other than Las Vegas Aces superstar A'ja Wilson.

Under the new CBA, the salary cap increases from just $1.4 million to at least $7 million. That huge jump means that a player of Wilson's stature is due for a big leap in contract size as a free agent. The 29-year-old Wilson has yet to sign a new deal amid her status as a free agent in the 2026 offseason, but one can expect her next contract to set a record, according to Callie Fin of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson is expected to re-sign on the historic new WNBA supermax salary of $1.4 million as soon as possible, sources told the Review-Journal on Wednesday,” Fin wrote.

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The last contract signed in 2023 by Wilson was just for $398,422 that covered two years, which was not even among the top 25 highest in the league during the 2025 WNBA campaign. Even her teammate, Jewell Lloyd, had a bigger pay, receiving a supermax of $249,000.

It's easy to see why Wilson stands to put pen to paper on a historic contract. She has been ruling the league for years, having also won four WNBA Most Valuable Player awards, including one in each of the last two seasons. In addition, the former South Carolina Gamecocks A'ja Wilson star has three WNBA Defensive Player of the Year awards and is a three-time WNBA champion.