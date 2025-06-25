The Houston Astros 45-33 heading into Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston's general manager hinted that he has some big plans at the trade deadline. However, more than a month away from the July 31 deadline, the Astros have given themselves plenty of room for error.

Houston holds a sizable lead over the Seattle Mariners and the rest of the American League West. After a disappointing exit at the hands of the Detroit Tigers in last year's postseason, the Astros came back with a vengeance. Manager Joe Espada and the team's veterans have a good chance to cap off Major League Baseball's modern day dynasty with one last title this season.

Despite their success, Houston has areas on the team they need to address. Luckily for them, they have an surplus of talent at specific positions that they can dangle out in trades. The main goal for the team remains getting Jose Altuve back to playing second base full time in front of Mauricio Dubon.

Chas McCormick is another player that has been played out of his position in the outfield. However, McCormick is dealing with injury, something Lance McCullers Jr. knows all too well. Despite their issues and the absence of Yordan Alvarez from the Houston lineup, it has been business as usual for the Astros.

Espada and the front office have some pieces to play with at this year's trade deadline. The trick is to not sacrifice too much of the future in a mad dash to win this year's title.

Here are three players that Houston should put on the trade block before the deadline.

Second Baseman Mauricio Dubon

Mauricio Dubon was thrust into action at second base at the beginning of the season. After the Astros sent Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs, there was a void in the outfield. Espada chose to have Altuve try to and fill the hole, but it has been a struggle for Houston. Dubon, on the other hand, has done decently well with opportunity he has been given.

Dubon joined the Astros in the middle of the 2022 season and has been an iron man since arriving. The seven-year pro is working on his third straight season playing at least 100 games for Espada and the Astros. That kind of dependability is valuable to teams looking to add help in the infield.

One of Houston's top priorities at the deadline is getting help in their outfield. They have their eyes on big names across the league, and if they get one of them, Altuve can go back to the infield. Once he does, Dubon could be bumped to the second string of Espada's roster, making him expendable. Houston could make the most of his stability and sell high on him to a contender that needs help in the infield.

Starting Pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.

Lance McCullers Jr. had a long road back to the mound after injury. When he was back and was settling in, fans were hopeful. However, a foot injury might have revealed a sad reality for the two-time World Series champion. At 31 years old, the veteran righty is only going to become more injury prone. That unpredictability is a big detriment in high-leverage games.

The Astros are known for developing excellent pitchers, whether they are starters or relievers. Frambez Valdez and Hunter Brown lead the rotation, but Colton Gordon, Ronel Blanco, and Ryan Gusto have all had their moments. Espada has plenty of starters at his disposal. He'll get another weapon back as soon as Christian Javier is approved for his return to Houston from injury.

McCullers Jr. is not the worst of that group of starters by a long shot. However, he is the most proven and the one most likely to help a contender this season. At the trade deadline, teams looking for big additions value the short-term over the long-term. McCullers Jr. offers plenty of the former, making him a prime trade candidate.

Outfielder Chas McCormick

While the Kyle Tucker move sent Altuve to the outfield, it also cleared the way for Chas McCormick. The former top prospect was supposed to capitalize on the opportunity and a stellar season in 2023 to bounce back from a rough 2024. Unfortunately he underperformed before an injury sent him to the Astros' IL.

Now that he is there, attention has shifted to players like Jacob Melton and Jake Meyers, both of whom have shown flashes this season. Bringing in another outfielder could put the writing on the ball for the rest of McCormick's season. Despite his struggles, he has built up enough goodwill with Houston that Espada and the front office will consider any trade involving him seriously.

Plenty of teams around the league need help in the outfield on both sides of the ball. McCormick has a history of being a well-rounded player, even if it has been a while. The fact that he is buried on Espada's depth chart might play a factor in his decreased production, though. A new team and different situation could be all that he needs to show out once again.