The Houston Astros received some unpleasant injury news Saturday. The club believed that DH Yordan Alvarez was nearing a return from the IL. However, a new update revealed a more significant issue. Alvarez has a small fracture in his hand, which will complicate the slugger’s return to the lineup.

The Astros also announced that outfielder Chas McCormick was placed on the 10-day IL due to a left oblique strain, according to MLB.com’s Brian McTaggart on X. Houston called up infielder Shay Whitcomb from Triple-A in a corresponding move.

The Astros’ injury woes continue with Chas McCormick IL stint

McCormick has spent his entire career in the Astros organization after being drafted in 2017. He debuted with Houston in 2021 and won the World Series with the team the following season. McCormick had his best year in the majors in 2023 when he posted an .842 OPS and 130 OPS+ with 22 home runs, 70 RBI, 59 runs scored, 19 stolen bases and 3.4 bWAR in 115 games.

Despite a disappointing 2024 campaign, the Astros signed McCormick to a $3.4 million contract for 2025. Through 36 games this season he’s slashing .256/.347/.302 with an OPS+ of 87.

McCormick had an opportunity to step up for Houston after the departure of Kyle Tucker over the offseason. Unfortunately, he’s done very little this year to help his case. Considered one of the Astros’ most disappointing players in 2025, he was passed on the depth chart and faces an uncertain future in Houston.

Alvarez, of course, has also disappointed fans in 2025. Although injuries have largely been responsible for his down year. Alvarez dealt with a thumb injury during spring training and then hit the IL with a hand ailment at the beginning of May.

While the Astros were optimistic the three-time All-Star would be activated when first eligible, it started to become unclear how severe the muscle strain in his right hand actually was. Manager Joe Espada became evasive about Alvarez’s return timeline as the seventh-year veteran remained sidelined. Now it seems that a previously undiscovered fracture has been causing the delay.

When he’s been healthy enough to play, Alvarez has struggled this season. He’s produced a .646 OPS, 84 OPS+ and -0.3 bWAR in 29 games for the Astros in 2025.