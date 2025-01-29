A lot of conversation around the Houston Astros this offseason is what they have lost. Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly have both been traded to the Chicago Cubs and Alex Bregman is still a free agent. But they did make a huge free-agent signing to fill their first-base hole. Christian Walker is with the Astros and Sean Casey from MLB Network loves the move and the player.

“I think he's a late bloomer, I think he didn't really get going until his late 20s in the league,” Casey said. “You talk about consistency, when you go out and get a guy like Christian Walker with the Astros, you're paying for that glove right there. He's the best defensive first baseman in the league by far. He makes everyone out there defensively so much better.”

Casey did not forget about Walker's offense, “Second thing is, his OPS+ is always over 120, right around there, and he's going to hit your 30 home runs.”

The Astros fell short of the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016 last season. Their loss to former manager AJ Hinch and the Detroit Tigers was stunning and could lead to a changing of the guard in the AL.

The Astros must respond to doubters after playoffs and offseason

The Astros still have Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, two future Hall of Famers, in the middle of their lineup. Add Walker to that group and you have a formidable offensive core. But Houston is in an improving division and could face stiff competition from the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

For the first time since their 2017 championship, there are serious doubts about the Astros coming in. If they sign Alex Bregman to create a four-headed monster, those concerns will quell. But for now, they are only slight favorites to win the AL West and have questions to answer. That should galvanize their clubhouse heading into the 2025 season.

Walker has had an excellent late-career rise, as Casey mentioned, that earned him $60 million in free agency. He has hit 95 of 147 career home runs and won all three of his Gold Gloves since turning 30. The Diamondbacks rode his power to a National League pennant in 2023 and he had a great year last year when they led the league in scoring.

If the Astros bring Alex Bregman back, hype around the season will start to pick up. But for now, they are a sleeping giant with a new first baseman they hope rakes in Space City.