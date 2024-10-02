The Detroit Tigers beat the Houston Astros 2-0 in the Wild Card round. The team will move on to face the American League’s number two seed the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS. The win was particularly sweet for Tigers manager AJ Hinch, who managed the Astros from 2015-2019 and won the World Series with the team in 2017 before being fired in the wake of Houston’s notorious sign-stealing debacle.

Following the Tigers 5-2 victory over the Astros on Wednesday, Hinch was asked for his thoughts on beating Houston and advancing in the playoffs. Hinch simply responded, “Isn’t baseball great? It’s unbelievable” before walking away, per ABC’s Ryan Field on X.

