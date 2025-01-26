The Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros already made the Kyle Tucker trade this offseason but did not stop there. After a short no-trade clause saga, Ryan Pressly is on the move. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the relief pitcher is headed to the Cubs, along with some cash.

“The Chicago Cubs are finalizing a trade to acquire closer Ryan Pressly from the Houston Astros, pending medical review, sources tell ESPN,” Passan reported. “Pressly will waive his no-trade clause to Chicago to facilitate the move, and Houston will send money to help cover his $14 million salary.”

Pressly lost the closer role in Houston after they signed Josh Hader last year. But he still dominated last year, with 58 strikeouts in 56.2 innings. The good season combined with Hader's historic contract pushed the Astros to make this move. The Cubs lacked bullpen dominance last year, so the fit made sense from the start.

But Pressly held the keys to this deal because of his no-trade clause. He is from Dallas and spent the last six years with the Astros, winning a World Series. But the opportunity to close loomed with the Cubs and that is what he ended up choosing.

The Astros sent some money over to the Cubs to pay off some of Pressly's $14 million salary. The move does free up a roster space and tax space for another signing in Houston. With franchise third baseman Alex Bregman still available, that is one direction they could turn. But if they wanted to replace Pressly in the bullpen, David Robertson, Carlos Estevez, and Kenley Jansen would be the best options.

The Cubs had a disappointing season with Craig Counsell in his first year in Chicago. They have made significant additions and turned the pressure up this offseason.