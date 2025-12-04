The Houston Astros have moved on since 2020, but there are still people bringing up the sign-stealing scandal that happened during the 2017 season. Josh Reddick, one of the players on that team, recently came out and gave three names on who did not use the system.

“I'll tell you until the day I die, I did not use it,” Reddick said on the Foul Territory. “I was one of the guys that did not use the system. Me, [Jose] Altuve, and Tony Kemp are the three guys that didn't even think about using it. And that's not even coming from me as a direct source. first. Carlos Correa came out and said it the day after we met with the media.”

Reddick knows that people look at his numbers from that season and see an outlier from any of his other years in the league, but he says that he was a product of playing with some of the best in the league at the time.

“It's not like I'm making stuff up; it's been proven,” Reddick said. “People are going to be biased, and I get it. I hit over .300 for the only time in my career. I had the highest OPS in my career. All of these numbers add up, but you know how many fastballs I got hitting between George Springer and Jose Altuve? A lot easier to hit when you get a lot of fastballs with the World Series MVP and league MVP hitting behind you.

“Josh Reddick did not cheat. Josh Reddick did not use it, so you guys can keep talking all the crap you want out there. It doesn't affect me one bit.”

There's no doubt that Reddick still gets ridiculed to this day about the scandal, as well as other players on the team.