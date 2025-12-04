The USC Trojans are off to a strong start to the 2025-26 season at 8-0, and they’re coming off of an 82-77 win against Oregon in their Big Ten Conference opener. The Trojans cracked the top 25 in the AP men’s basketball poll this week at No. 24, and good news could be on the way. USC head coach Eric Musselman suggested that freshman guard Alijah Arenas could return from injury in the not so distant future, as per Ryan Kartje of the LA Times.

As told to Kartje, Eric Musselman stated that Alijah Arenas could make his debut for USC as early as mid-January. Arenas has been sidelined due to a knee injury suffered in the offseason. His initial prognosis was would be out six to eight weeks, and his freshman season for the Trojans was thought to be in jeopardy.

But with this latest update, it appears as if Arenas could return as USC is in the midst of conference play. The Trojans are currently dealing with another injury to their backcourt as guard Rodney Rice is sidelined due to a shoulder injury.

Article Continues Below

Arenas was a five-star recruit out of Chatsworth High School in Southern California. The son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, he is also projected to be an NBA Draft pick whenever he declares for the draft.

Should Arenas take to the court next month, it will probably take some time for him to get acclimated and back up to game speed. But he will be joining a USC team that looking like a potential force in the Big Ten this year. The Trojans are in their second year under Musselman as head coach. Last season, they finished 17-18 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year.