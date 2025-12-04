The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up for a crucial AFC North battle against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. If they want to succeed, the Steelers know that becomes more likely with Aaron Rodgers on the field.

Luckily for Pittsburgh, Rodgers made his return to practice on Thursday, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN. The quarterback is battling through a fractured left wrist.

Aaron Rodgers back at practice today, as expected pic.twitter.com/E5QX8WiYsm — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Rodgers didn't practice on Wednesday, leading to some concern about his status. However, he followed the exact same playbook in Week 13 before making his return to the field. It did come in a losing effort those, as the Steelers fell to 6-6 on the season.

Article Continues Below

That makes it all the more likely plays in Week 14. Pittsburgh is hanging on for their playoff lives, they cannot afford to lose many more games. They especially cannot afford a loss to the Ravens. Baltimore also holds a 6-6 record and the tiebreaker over Pittsburgh. The winner of Week 14's matchup will gain major momentum in the Week 14 race. That's not a game Rodgers would want to miss at this stage of his career.

Rodgers' debut with the Steelers has led to 2,086 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His numbers may not jump off the page, but it's clear he is a much better option than backup Mason Rudolph. Furthermore, Rodgers knows how to control the offense.

The Steelers will remain cautious with Rodgers and will be continuing to monitor his wrist until kickoff. But his return to practice shows that he is more likely to suit up than not. Pittsburgh is counting on it in an essentially must-win game.