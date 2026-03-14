Ryan Pressly was drafted by the Boston Red Sox, made his MLB debut for the Minnesota Twins and he retired in January after last playing for the Chicago Cubs, but his best days in The Show came with the Houston Astros. The native Texan and 2022 World Series champion is returning home following Saturday's news.

Pressly will serve as a pregame and postgame analyst for the Astros on Space City Home Network, per the team's X account. The former right-handed relief pitcher previously accepted a player development role with the Twins, but perhaps those responsibilities were not supposed to extend past spring training. Either way, he is postponing any possible coaching aspirations and will transition to the desk.

Pressly began his new gig ahead of Houston's spring training battle versus the New York Mets. People can run out of patience with analysts rather quickly, but this fan base should have a soft spot for the newest member of the crew.

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The two-time All-Star recorded a splendid 2.81 ERA and 1.027 WHIP in seven seasons with the American League West squad. He embedded himself in Astros lore with a terrific playoff track record, tossing 11 scoreless innings and posting six saves during Houston's last title run. Simply put, the man was a rock on the mound for most of his time in Space City.

Ryan Pressly ranks fourth on the franchise's all-time saves list (111) and is ninth in games played (342), so he has some credibility to lend when it comes to breaking down the Astros' pitching staff. A new chapter begins for No. 55.