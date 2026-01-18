Former Minnesota Twins reliever Ryan Pressly announced his retirement on Saturday, after 13 seasons in the majors. Shortly after, the Twins hired the veteran reliever to return to the organization where his career began. Former Minnesota outfielder Michael A. Taylor was also brought back.

MLB insider Jon Heyman reported the news, noting Pressly’s reputation as “one of the most clutch closers in recent times.”

“Ryan Pressly, who announced his retirement today, is going to work for the Twins. They also hired Michael A. Taylor, another recent retiree who should easily relate to current Twins. Pressly was one of the most clutch closers in recent times,” Heyman wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Pressly made his MLB debut with the Twins in 2013. He pitched six seasons in Minnesota, posting a 3.75 ERA in 281 appearances before being traded to the Houston Astros in 2018.

Article Continues Below

With Houston, he became a two-time All-Star closer, recorded a 2.81 ERA over 342 appearances, and won a World Series in 2022. He finished his career with a 3.33 ERA and 117 total saves over 667 games with the Twins, Astros, and a short stint with the Chicago Cubs in 2025. He went 3-1 with a 2.78 ERA and recorded 14 saves in 47 postseason appearances.

“After spending the last 19 years in professional baseball, I've made the decision to hang up my cleats and step away from the mound,” the 37-year-old wrote in a statement. “It's bittersweet, but what a ride it's been.”

Pressly had a tough 2025 with the Cubs, posting a 4.35 ERA and recording the first negative WAR season of his career. He was designated for assignment and then released in the middle of the season. Ultimately, he decided to retire.

This move demonstrates the Twins’ interest in reacquiring former players to bring experience and leadership back into the organization. While his exact role has not been announced, Pressly could work in coaching, player development, or as a special assistant.