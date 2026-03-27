Star outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong recently signed a six-year, $115 million contract extension with the Chicago Cubs. While there is some risk involved in the long-term contract, the Cubs feel confident that Crow-Armstrong can perform at a high level for years to come. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer commented on the extension during a press conference on Friday, via Marquee Sports Network.

“It's a gift to watch him play center field, run the bases. He continues to strive every day to get better,” Hoyer said of PCA. “When I think about making an investment in a person, it's a really easy investment to make and I couldn't be happier to keep Pete in this uniform for a long time.”

The Cubs envision Crow-Armstrong playing in their outfield for a long time. With that being said, PCA is only 24 years old. He will still enter free agency at a relatively young age. The deal makes sense for both sides, as Crow-Armstrong can potentially earn another big pay day down the road, while the Cubs now have a star in their outfield for the foreseeable future.

Chicago has built a quality ball club. This past offseason, the Cubs signed Alex Bregman to a deal. The team has developed its core of players, and now they are adding the final piece in hopes of making a World Series run sooner rather than later.

For now, the team will focus on earning its first victory of the regular season after losing to the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Opening Day. The Cubs and Nationals will play again at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM EST on Friday night.