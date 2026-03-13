MLB's Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System is not revealing new information to the public. Fans have distrusted umpires for some time now. Sure, officiating is always going to produce some level of frustration, but the inconsistent and frequently inaccurate governing of the strike zone elicited overwhelming outrage, which finally resulted in the league taking action. Just as people anticipated, some umpires are being exposed for their shortcomings.

CB Bucknor is the latest one to have his mistakes shone under the flashlight for all to see. The longtime umpire had a tough time during Thursday's spring training game between the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals, with three of his calls getting overturned in the first inning. Two of these instances took place in the very first at-bat of the afternoon, via the Talkin' Baseball X account.

Umpire C.B. Bucknor had three pitches overturned in the first inning today pic.twitter.com/iAP5QS8nEx — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 13, 2026

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One can just sense the vexation that was brewing inside Bucknor. He has been working MLB games since the 1990s and therefore may not appreciate having his judgment proven wrong by a machine. Nobody wants to be on the receiving end of a “gotcha moment.” The primary objective of ABS is to simply uphold fairness in America's Pastime, but humiliating umpires is a byproduct that fans are all too eager to embrace.

Bucknor is far from the only man to absorb these technology-issued body blows. Mitch Trzeciak had five ball-strike calls get reversed in a February matchup between the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Pirates, with three coming in the first two innings. ABS is here for a reason.

There are bound to be more of these gag reels once the regular season commences. Umpires' patience and pride will be pushed to the limits, but their discomfort is simply the cost of producing a more dependable product. Hopefully, CB Bucknor will learn from this experience and post a sharper outing his next time behind home plate.