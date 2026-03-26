Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout crushed an Opening Day home run against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Trout is looking to have a bounce back season, and Thursday's moment gives him important momentum. The Angels ultimately defeated the Astros 3-0 on Opening Day.

MIKE TROUT WITH AN OPENING DAY HOME RUN 💥 pic.twitter.com/VRMrpEnpWl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 26, 2026 Expand Tweet

For Trout, it was his fifth career Opening Day home run. He holds the Angels' franchise record for most Opening Day home runs.

Mike Trout's big swing led to plenty of reactions from the MLB world.

MIKE TROUT WITH THE FIRST HOME RUN OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/Z7drn2Mcsq — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) March 26, 2026

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Trout, 34, hit just .232/.359/.439 across 130 games played a season ago. Injuries and underperformance have been a concern for the three-time MVP over the past few years. Before 2025, Trout had not played in more than 130 games since 2019.

If he can stay healthy in 2026, it would not be shocking to see him get back on track. There was a time when Trout was consistently discussed as the best player in all of MLB. The Angels know how good he can be. The MLB world knows how talented he is.

In all reality, most fans are rooting for Mike Trout to find success despite what teams they cheer on. He is well-liked for the most part around the MLB world.

Trout is ready for the new season. He will look to carry his momentum into the rest of the series against the Astros.

The Angels will play the Astros in Houston once again on Friday night. The teams will go head-to-head on Saturday and Sunday as well to conclude the four-game series. First pitch on Friday night is scheduled for 8:15 PM EST.