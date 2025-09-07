When MLB free agency rolls around, Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez will be one of the most coveted players on the market. However, there are questions about how Valdez's recent actions could impact his future.

The Astros star was embroiled in controversy after allegedly purposedly throwing at his catcher Cesar Salazar. Valdez was adamant that the errant pitch was not on purpose and was a simple miscommunication, via ESPN.

However, not every team around the league is buying it. In fact, at least one has reportedly taken Valdez out of their free agency plans completely, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez’s stunt, in which he intentionally crossed up his own catcher or at the least simply didn’t care that he hit him in the chest with his fastball, could cost Valdez millions in free agency,” Nightengale wrote. “One scout said their organization already crossed Valdez off their list of free agent candidates after the incident.”

Astros' Framber Valdez remains top free agent

Even if one team is pulling out of the race, plenty of franchises around the league will be interested in Valdez. He will likely need to answer for his actions. However, his work on the mound has been quite the response to any detractors.

Since joining the Astros in 2018, Valdez has put up a 80-49 record with a 3.32 ERA and a 1,032/378 K/BB ratio. He has put up triple-digit strikeouts every year since 2021, not holding an ERA higher than 3.45 in that span.

During the 2025 campaign, Valdez has pitched to a 3.40 ERA and a 166/57 K/BB ratio. He will be viewed as a true top-of-the-rotation difference maker and would be the leader of many pitching staffs across the league.

The Astros are hoping to retain the two-time All-Star. But even his latest controversy won't bring his price down. Of all the MLB free agents, Valdez is among the most noteworthy. Whoever signs him is getting an immediate lightning bolt to their rotation.